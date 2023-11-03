Intoxicated Babysitter Lets Kids Drive Car, Slamming It Into Building In York County: Police

The Fairview Township Police Department arrested 31-year-old Lakesha Clark of Kellinger Road, Lewisberry following a welfare check.

The police had been called to her home after the children she was supposed to be watching, took her car for a drive in a parking lot and backed it into a building, "causing damage to the structure," the police said.

She has been charged with the following according to her latest court docket:

Felony endangering the welfare of children -parent/guardian/other commits offense.

Misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children -parent/guardian/other commits offense (two counts).

Misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person (three counts).

In 2017 and 2018 Clark pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving without a license and insurance, and criminal mischief/property damage, previous court dockets show. She served several months in prison and at least six months of probation for those offenses.

For this latest incident, she was released on a bond signature for her $15,000 in bail set by Magisterial District Judge John H. Fishel on Oct. 21, her latest court docket shows.

Her preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Scott J. Gross at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2024.

