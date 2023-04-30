Hospital Escapee On The Run In York County

Ishan Phinn, 26, is facing charges of escape, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest after fleeing from the hospital, PA State troopers said.

According to Fox43, Phinn had been under official detention at the hospital after he was arrested on a warrant out of Gettysburg. Sometime Sunday, April 30 he fled from his room, the outlet said.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is urged to contact PSP York at 717-428-1011 or PA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS with any information on his whereabouts.

