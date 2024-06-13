Craig "PeeWee" Tschudy, was 64 when he died from "Diffuse Traumatic Brain Injury" at Inners Creek Nursing Home in Dallastown at 11:25 a.m. on June 5, 2024, as detailed in the coroner's release.

Although his death comes nearly four decades after an assault left him with the TBI and other injuries that left him wheelchair-bound, his "this is ruled a homicide in [the] manner of death as the injuries eventually contributed [his] death," as stated in the coroner's release.

The attackers remain unknown but authorities believe the assault was due to a case of mistaken identity.

No charges will be filed, according to the coroner's release.

PeeWee was born in York City and was one of nine siblings. He was known to be friendly and enjoyed visiting the York City Police Department, according to his obituary.

"He loved weightlifting and running around town in his wheelchair. He was very proud that he shot a deer in his younger years," as stated in his obituary.

His graveside service was held on Wednesday, June 12 at Greenmount Cemetery 721 Carlisle Avenue, York.

Click here to read his full obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.