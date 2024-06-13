A Few Clouds 82°

Craig "PeeWee" Tschudy Killed By TBI 38 Years After Assault

A 26-year-old man was beaten with a baseball beat and left with life-altering injuries— 38 years later he died and the York County Coroner has ruled his death a homicide according to a release on Tuesday, June 12. 

Jillian Pikora
Craig "PeeWee" Tschudy, was 64 when he died from "Diffuse Traumatic Brain Injury" at Inners Creek Nursing Home in Dallastown at 11:25 a.m. on June 5, 2024, as detailed in the coroner's release. 

Although his death comes nearly four decades after an assault left him with the TBI and other injuries that left him wheelchair-bound, his "this is ruled a homicide in [the] manner of death as the injuries eventually contributed [his] death," as stated in the coroner's release. 

The attackers remain unknown but authorities believe the assault was due to a case of mistaken identity.

No charges will be filed, according to the coroner's release. 

PeeWee was born in York City and was one of nine siblings. He was known to be friendly and enjoyed visiting the York City Police Department, according to his obituary. 

"He loved weightlifting and running around town in his wheelchair. He was very proud that he shot a deer in his younger years," as stated in his obituary. 

His graveside service was held on Wednesday, June 12 at Greenmount Cemetery 721 Carlisle Avenue, York.

Click here to read his full obituary. 

