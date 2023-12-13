Fair 35°

Helicopter, Coroner Called To Motorcycle Crash In York County

A coroner is at the scene and a roadway is closed in York, authorities say. 

<p>The Rutter's gas station in the first block of West Main Street in Fawn Township where the deadly motorcycle and pick-up truck collision occurred.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite/Street View)
Jillian Pikora
A pick-up truck and a motorcycle collided near the Rutter's gas station in the first block of West Main Street in Fawn Township, according to dispatchers with York County Department of Emergency Services. 

A call to the crash was reported to YCDES at 3:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, according to the live incident log. 

The York County Coroner's Office was called to the scene of the crash shortly after a helicopter was sent to supposedly medevac the motorcyclist. 

It is unclear who may have died, who was injured, and the extent of those injuries and their status or condition. 

The marked speed in the area is 35 MPH, as shown on Google Maps. 

Main Street is still closed shut down between Market Street until Kennard-Dale High School as of 6:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and details are limited. Daily Voice has reached out to officials for more information. Check back here for updates. 

