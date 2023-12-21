HazMat, MedEvac At Maryland Crash Caused Delays On I-83 In Pennsylvania

The serious crash in Maryland happened at I-83 North just before Exit 36:MD Route 339/Old York Road.

The call to Baltimore County dispatchers came in at 6:47 a.m. on Dec 21.

The crash initially shuttered both north and southbound lanes near Parkton, authorities explained. Around 11 a.m. the southbound lanes appeared to have reopened. but the northbound lanes remained blocked from Exit 33 MD-45 to Exit 36 MD-439 Old York Rd. About 40 minutes later the scene was cleared.

The Baltimore Fire Company's Special Rescue Team, HazMat, ShockTrauma Go-Team, MedEvac, and MD State Police were called to the scene.

The crash reportedly involved a box truck plowing into opposing traffic on the Harrisburg Expressway — striking a tree, authorities told Daily Voice.

After the MedEvac left the scene residual delays continued into Pennsylvania.

Just before 10 a.m. another multi-vehicle crash was reported due to people trying to get out of the stalled traffic by taking a ramp to PA 851/East Forest Avenue. This crash closed I-83 in both directions for less than one hour.

Delays continue from Shrewsbury to the Maryland state lines but are expected to fully clear by 12:30 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.