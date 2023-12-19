Light Snow 37°

HazMat Called To Massive Fuel Spill, Rescue On US RT 15 In Dillsburg

A HazMat team and multiple emergency crews have been called to the scene of a crash on US Route 15 on Tuesday morning, according to the York County Department of Emergency Services. 

A County of York Hazmat Team tractor-trailer and a Northern York County Fire Rescue vehicle on US Route 15 near where the tractor-trailer rolled over, entrapping someone, and spilling 100 gallons of diesel fuel, authorities told Daily Voice.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/County Of York Hazmat Team @Yorkhazmat (left overlay); Northern York County Fire Rescue @northernyorkcountyfire (right overlay); Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
The call to a tractor-trailer overturned and spilled an estimated 100 gallons of diesel onto the southbound lanes of Route 15 near Range End Road in Carroll Township, Dillsburg came into dispatch at 9:11 a.m. on Dec. 19, York County Office of Emergency Management Public Information Officer Ted Czech explained to Daily Voice.

One person in the truck freed themselves but the other was trapped and needed emergency crews to extract them, according to dispatchers. They were freed by 9:37 a.m., Czech told us.

There was initially "talk of a helicopter" but it was later canceled and it is unknown if either person in the truck ended up going to the hospital, Czech said. 

Rt 15 appears to have reopened around 10:15 a.m., according to Czech and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's site 511PA.

