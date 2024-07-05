'Harmful Algae' Closes Gifford Pinchot State Park To Swimmers

Due to "harmful algae conditions," the beach is closed until " acceptable water sample test results are received," park management said on Facebook.

Boating and fishing are still permitted, but parkgoers should take caution to avoid direct contact with the water.

Officials say to:

Wash hands after coming into contact with the lake water

Shower and bathe pets immediately after "water-based recreation activities"

Avoid swallowing the water

Avoid contact with any water that has foam, discoloration, or scum

Adhere to any waterbody advisories or closures

For more information about harmful algae, see the state Department of Environmental Protection website.

Click here for up-to-date information on the status of the park.

