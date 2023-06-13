Hanover Teen Missing for Days: Police

Amar Jackson was last seen in the 100 block of High Street on June 9, 2023, the Hanover Borough Police Department explained.

At that time, he was wearing black Under Armor shorts and a white tee shirt, the police detailed in the release. "He could also be in possession of a white backpack," the police said.

Amar is believed to still be in the Hanover area, according to the police.

Anyone with information about Amar's whereabouts is asked to call the Hanover Borough Police Department at 717-637-5575, call York County 911, or to submit a tip here.

