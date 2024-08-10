The Good 2 Go convenience store located at 500 East Main Street in Dallastown Borough was burglarized by at 1:25 a.m., the police detailed.

The suspect smashed out the glass of the front door, took numerous tobacco products, and broke into the cash register emptying out all the cash inside, the police explained.

He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, black pants, black gloves, a gray face covering, and a gray in color backpack, as described by the police.

"The suspect fled the scene on foot south. on S. Duke St. Dallastown.," the police said.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or with information or video footage between 0100- 0140 hrs. is asked to contact Officer Cavanaugh 717-741-1259 Ext. 140.

