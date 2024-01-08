The call to the fire that broke out at a home in the 2453 block of Black Rock Road came into the York County Department of Emergency Services at 10:42 a.m. on Jan. 8. The caller reportedly "heard two explosions," York County Office of Emergency Management Public Information Officer Ted Czech told Daily Voice, noting that the fire chief has yet to confirm a single explosion as of 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find the home "fully engulfed in flames," Czech said. "One least one person was rescued and a helicopter was requested to the scene." Minutes later a coroner was also called to the scene.

Black Rock Road is closed at Musselman and Dubs Church roads.

This second alarm fire was marked "under control" at 12:07 p.m., according to Czech. A state police fire marshal has been called to investigate.

This is a developing situation so details are limited. Daily Voice has reached out to officials for more information. Check back here for updates.

