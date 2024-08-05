EMT Among 3 Injured In Fatal 2-Vehicle Crash: York County Coroner

The crash happened in the area of Mt. Airy Rd. and Buchanan Avenue in Shrewsbury Township at 6:15 p.m., as detailed in the release.

She struck a vehicle with two people inside who suffered injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 7 p.m.

"Deputy Coroner Onalee Gilbert responded to the scene to investigate and certify the death," as stated in the release.

There will be no autopsy, but a routine toxicology test was performed.

Her cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt force injuries and the manner was an accident. Her identity will be released when her next of kin have been notified.

During an extraction of one of the surviving crash victims, an EMT was struck and injured by an airbag, according to the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company. They were taken to WellSpan York Hospital and have since been released.

Check back here for updates on this fatal crash.

