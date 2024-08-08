Driver Injured When Car Slams Into Garage In York County: Officials

The sedan pictured struck the detached garage in the 3500 block of Shaffers Church Road in Codorus Township at 6:49 a.m., the Glen Rock Hose & Ladder Company detailed in a release.

No one was in the home but the driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, York County Department of Emergency Services explained.

Community Fire Co. of Seven Valleys and York County ATR assisted at the scene which cleared in about two hours.

The structure has been shored up by the estimated cost of damage is unknown.

