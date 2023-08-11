Double Twister Touch Down: Tornadoes Confirmed By NWS In Pennsylvania

According to NWS, the first tornado touched down at the edge of a cornfield north of Century Farms Road in East Hopewell Township (York County) at 5:26 p.m., Aug 7.

The EF1 tornado had winds up to 107 MPH causing damage to two fields, and then it snapped and uprooted a couple dozen trees.

The tornado lifted up just north of Fulton School Road at 5:28 p.m.

The second tornado also touched down in a cornfield a few minutes later just south of the 1000 block of Truce Road near Holtwood (Lancaster County) at 5:40 p.m.

The EF0 tornado had wind up to 85 MPH. It was only on the ground from approximately one minute, over an area about a half a mile long, but it managed to snap a large tree truck, break tree limbs, and damage a cornfield, NWS said.

There were no injuries reported in either tornado touch down incident.

Tornadoes are measured by the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which classifies them in the following categories:

EF0 (Weak): 65-85 mph winds

EF1 (Weak): 86-110 mph winds

EF2 (Strong): 111-135 mph winds

EF3 (Strong): 136-165 mph winds

EF4 (Violent): 166-200 mph winds

EF5 (Violent): >200 mph winds

Another tornado was confirmed in Eastern Pennsylvania, tearing through Allentown in to Bethlehem. You can read about it and other tornadoes in the mid-atlantic region here.

Winds that were not tornadoes did cause additional damage to the region, according to NWS:

"At 5 p.m. (Monday), a strong squall line crossed the Maryland/Pennsylvania border and entered into southwestern York County...This squall line continued eastward into Lancaster County and did not exit Lancaster County until after 6 p.m."

You can learn more about the storm damage here.

