Double Twister Touch Down: Tornadoes Confirmed By NWS In Pennsylvania

Two tornadoes have been confirmed to have touched down in Central Pennsylvania on Monday, the National Weather Service confirmed on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. 

The path of destruction left by the tornado in York County.
The path of destruction left by the tornado in York County. Photo Credit: Twitter/Nation Weather Service State College @NWSStateCollege
Jillian Pikora
According to NWS, the first tornado touched down at the edge of a cornfield north of Century Farms Road in East Hopewell Township (York County) at 5:26 p.m., Aug 7. 

The EF1 tornado had winds up to 107 MPH causing damage to two fields, and then it snapped and uprooted a couple dozen trees. 

The tornado lifted up just north of Fulton School Road at 5:28 p.m.

The second tornado also touched down in a cornfield a few minutes later just south of the 1000 block of Truce Road near Holtwood (Lancaster County) at 5:40 p.m.

The EF0 tornado had wind up to 85 MPH. It was only on the ground from approximately one minute, over an area about a half a mile long, but it managed to snap a large tree truck, break tree limbs, and damage a cornfield, NWS said. 

There were no injuries reported in either tornado touch down incident.

Tornadoes are measured by the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which classifies them in the following categories:

EF0 (Weak): 65-85 mph winds

EF1 (Weak): 86-110 mph winds

EF2 (Strong): 111-135 mph winds

EF3 (Strong): 136-165 mph winds

EF4 (Violent): 166-200 mph winds

EF5 (Violent): >200 mph winds

Another tornado was confirmed in Eastern Pennsylvania, tearing through Allentown in to Bethlehem. You can read about it and other tornadoes in the mid-atlantic region here

Winds that were not tornadoes did cause additional damage to the region, according to NWS:

"At 5 p.m. (Monday), a strong squall line crossed the Maryland/Pennsylvania border and entered into southwestern York County...This squall line continued eastward into Lancaster County and did not exit Lancaster County until after 6 p.m."

You can learn more about the storm damage here. 

