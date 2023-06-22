York County Man Rapes Pit Bull Multiple Times In Videos Posted On Twitter: Affidavit

Pennsylvania State Police began investigating 21-year-old Gavin Thomas Kitchen after receiving a cyber tip submitted by Twitter back in January 2023, according to a release on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

When the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and Twitter gave the files to York County Detectives they found multiple pictures and videos of graphic sex involving prepubescent girls and a man as well as a man and a dog, according to the criminal complaint.

The first videos were uploaded onto Twitter using the account @WhorishNeet at 8:42 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2022, according to the affidavit.

York County Detective Bureau matched the account to an IP address registered to Kitchen's godfather's home on the 200 block of Beaver Creek Road, Dillsburg, Warrington Township.

Police obtained a search warrant and came to speak to his godfather Guy Dunne on Feb. 15, 2023.

They learned two young girls live in the home along with Dunne and Kitchen stays in a room in the home at least once a month. Dunne is Kitchen's ex-stepfather, according to the affidavit. When not staying with Dunne, Kitchen lives with his mom, Renae Dunne in the 2000 block of Red Bank Road in Dover, Newberry Township, he explained to the police.

The police went to that address to speak with Kitchen, and a pit bull with the same fur pattern as the dog in the video was barking through a window as Kitchen pulled up in his truck, according to the affidavit.

His cellphone was seized and five photos and 50 videos of child porn and sex acts with animals were found in a zip file, according to the court documents.

Kitchen voluntarily agreed to an interview with the police, during which he said, "I need to stop this, it's like a vice I wanted to quit." He went on to say the previous night he tried to delete all the images. He told police that he began this behavior a little under two years ago, but claims he never sexually abused a child— although he later admitted to taking nude photos of the young girls in Guy Dunne's home. He also admitted to the sex acts with the pitbull, according to the affidavit.

He told police he started this behavior when he struggled to find a job and was spending time on Twitter. He soon learned of a Telegram app group that shared "taboo" images, according to the affidavit. He ended up joining 2 or 3 groups and exchanging content with other users, the police explained. He also shared and viewed larger obscene content on an app called Mega, court documents detailed.

Police asked him when was the last time he viewed child porn and he said, "Probably last night," as stated in the affidavit.

Kitchen was arrested on the following charges on June 15, 2023, according to court documents:

Felony Dissemination of Photography or Film of Child Sex Acts.

Felony Child Pornography (7 counts).

Felony Criminal Use Of Communication Facility.

Misdemeanor Produce/Present/Direct Obscene Performance (6 counts).

Misdemeanor Sexual Intercourse With Animal (6 counts).

Cruelty to Animals (6 counts).

He was released the following day on $200,000 in surety bonds, according to his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Richard T. Thomas at 10 a.m. on July 17, 2023, as detailed in his docket.

