Coroner Called To Vehicle Into Home In York County (Developing)

The crash was reported to the County of York Department of Emergency Services at 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

A single vehicle crashed into a home in the 2800 block of Old Trail Road, at the intersection with Sheepbridge Road/Hill Drive, in Newberry Township, according to emergency dispatch.

Fire, rescue, and police were initially called to the scene, but soon the York County Coroner's Office was also requested.

This exact area did have a driving under the influence at the highest rate incident back in Aug. 2022, as police reported at the time. And that driver went on to complete an Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition with 35 days of community service, according to his latest court docket. But it is unclear what caused tonight's crash.

Details about the situation are sparse, but Daily Voice has reached out to authorities for more information. Check back here for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.