One Dead, Two Injured In Head-On Crash: Fairview Township Police

The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Brenneman Drive and Lewisberry Road/PA 382 in Fairview Township shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 6, according to the York County Department of Emergency Services.

The Fairview Township Police Department was called to the scene in the 1000 block of Lewisberry Road at 5:47 p.m.

Regarding the details of the crash the police released the following statement:

"The crash involved a sedan and a large SUV which were involved in a head-on collision. Evidence at the scene indicated that one vehicle crossed the double yellow lines prior to impact."

The York County Coroner's Office has confirmed to Daily Voice that they were called to the scene of a crash on Tuesday evening.

PennDOT's 511PA briefly showed the road closed between Siddonsburg Road and Old Quaker Road, but it has since reopened.

EMS was also called to the scene but the extent of the two people's injuries is unknown.

Officials told Daily Voice more details are expected to be released within the next 24 hours. This is partially because officials are reaching out the the victim's next of kin before releasing their name.

This is the third fatal two-vehicle crash in South Central Pennsylvania in less than 24 hours. Click here to read about the head-on crash on Route 30 that killed Jarod Henize of North Carolina. Click here to read about the crash that left a 36-yar-old man dead in New Freedom.

