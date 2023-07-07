Columbia Man Dies In York Prison 3 Days After Arrest: Authorities

Haywood Dixon Jr. was declared dead at 12:06 a.m. following a cardiac arrest in the prison, according to County Coroner Pam Gay. His death was certified by Gay and Deputy Coroner Molly York.

Haywood reportedly declined routine medical care on Thursday night, the prison staff told Gay.

Later that evening, he began to complain of chest pain and shortness of breath. He soon became unresponsive and EMS was called, according to the release.

His official cause and manner of death are pending the results of an autopsy scheduled for 8 a.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023, at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

On Independence Day, Haywood had been arrested on the following charges and held in the York County Prison on $75,000 bail, court records show:

Felony firearms not to be carried without a license.

Misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Misdeamnor for intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered (four counts).

Summary operating a vehicle without a valid inspection.

Summary violation of a certificate of inspection.

Summary driving while operated privilege suspended or revoked.

Exactly one month before his death Haywood had been arrested on criminal charges for the first time, according to police and court document. He was charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person, for an incident in the 500 block of Cherry Street in Columbia on June 7, 2023, according to area police.

He had been released on $35,000 in surety bonds that same day and had a preliminary hearing scheduled in August for that case, court records show.

Details about the July 4th incident have not been released.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating his death.

