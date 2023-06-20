Cocaine, Shrooms, Guns Found At Infamous Ryder Motorcycle Club House In York County: Police

The raid of a house with ties to the Infamous Ryders MC located at 4735 East Prospect Road in Lower Windsor Township happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 1, 2023, the area police explained in the release.

Ten people who lived at the home and were arrested on the following charges, according to the police:

Charles Lenhart, 43, possession of firearm prohibited, manufacture, deliver or possess with the intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance (2 counts), use/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of a small amount of marijuana, prohibited offensive weapons, unlawful body armor, possess instruments of crime and criminal use of a communication facility.

Jade Naylor, 39, conspiracy – possession of firearm prohibited (3 counts), manufacture, deliver or possess with the intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy – possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy – possession of a small amount of marijuana, conspiracy – make repairs/sell/etc offensive weapons, conspiracy – unlawful body armor, conspiracy, possession of instruments of crime, conspiracy – criminal use of a communication facility.

Miquan Johnson, 27, possession of firearm prohibited, manufacture, deliver or possess with the intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance, use/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of a small amount of marijuana, false identification to law enforcement.

Makayla Lenhart, 22, conspiracy – possession of firearm prohibited, manufacture, deliver or possess with the intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance, use/possess drug paraphernalia, and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Brianna Bubb, 26, was charged with knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance and use/possess drug paraphernalia.

Warrick Brown, 24; Mariah Fleegle, 22; Adriana Pangburn, 19; Matthew Via, 43; and Stacy Walker, 50; were all charged with misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana-small amount personal use.

The police had been investigating the house and its residents after the police received "several tips in the recent past pertaining to suspicious activity at the residence, including an unusual number of guests and cars arriving and departing from the residence," the police said.

While investigating those tips the police began to believe that Charles Lenhart was distributing cocaine from the home.

The home is three-stories that were divided into two apartments and a small barn, "which was used for social activities," the police said. The police think that is why "numerous persons were present in the residence when police arrived" for the warranted search for cocaine and firearms, as stated in the release.

The cocaine distribution allegation may hold some truth as approximately 225 grams of cocaine, along with amounts of "psilocybin mushroom, marijuana, related drug paraphernalia, $5,600 cash...an Anderson Arms semi-automatic rifle, a Stevens shotgun, a 38-caliber revolver, a Glock 40 caliber handgun, a Ruger 9mm handgun, and ballistic body armor," were found by the police during the search as stated in the release.

The alleged ring leader, Charles Lenhart was released the same day as the raid on June 1 on $75,000 in Surety Bonds, according to his latest court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge John H. Fishel at 11 a.m. on August 11, 2023, his docket details.

He has a length conviction record in York County starting in 1998 for the following offenses over the years since then: driving under the influence, theft, burglary, trespass, drug use, false ID to police, drug manufacturing, endangering welfare of children- by parent/guardian, conspiracy, criminal mischief, and receiving stolen property, among other related charges, court records show.

This is not the first time Daily Voice has reported on Pennsylvania members of the Infamous Ryder MC being arrested on drug and weapons charges. You can read our coverage of last June's bust here.

