'Carbon Monoxide Toxicity' Kills 5-Year-Old Boy At Farm, York Coroner Says

Daniel Esh of the 5400 block of Prospect Hill Road was found unconscious near a generator on Friday evening, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay.

He was taken to WellSpan York Hospital were he died at 8:48 p.m. Nov. 10 as certified by Deputy Coroner Karen Frank.

Since it was unclear if Daniel had been exposed to fumes from the generator he was found near, an autopsy was conducted on Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

His death has been determined to be accidental is asphyxia due to carbon monoxide toxicity, Gay explained.

The Northern York County Regional Police are continuing to investigate this young boy's death.

Funeral and memorial details were unavailable on Monday evening.

