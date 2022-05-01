Restaurant Owner Shoots Dead Attempted Armed Robber In Central Pennsylvania: Coroner

A man who attempted to rob a restaurant at gunpoint ended up being shot himself, according to a release by the coroner's office.

Police were called to a shooting at Asian Best Chinese and Thai Cuisine Restaurant located at 15 North Penn Street in York City on Tuesday night shortly before 7 p.m., according to a release by the York County coroner's office and police.

The restaurant owner has been confirmed to have shot the man who was attempting to rob the restaurant, according to police, emergency dispatch and the coroner's office.

The 34-year-old man was declared deceased at the scene at 6:50 p.m., according to the coroner's release and police.

His identity will be released after his next-of-kin are notified.

An autopsy has been scheduled, according to the coroner's release.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact York City police.

