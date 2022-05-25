MD Man Named 'Harvard' Convicted Of Cop Car, Walmart Theft, Wanted For PA Target Theft: Police

Marlo Harvard Jr. is no “Harvard man” as he chose to repeat a crime he previously was convicted of less than two years after he was released, according to police and court records.

Harvard Jr., originally of Baltimore, Maryland, came to the attention of police in York County, Pennsylvania falling multiple Walmart thefts, according to court documents.

The first indecent of $325 of stolen items in West Manchester Township happened in Jan. 2016, but it appears to have only come to light following a bizarre retail theft at a different Walmart on Monday, Feb. 1, 2016, according to reports at the time, the police and court documents.

He had stolen an undisclosed amount of merchandise from the Walmart on East Market Street in York, and "He was waiting at the bus stop with our merchandise," assistant manager, Leonel Lionardo told York Dispatch a following the incident.

When police attempted he took off on foot, only to hop into a patrol vehicle— with the lights flashing— belonging to a police officer who was chasing him, the multiple media outlets reported at the time.

While fleeing at speeds of 70+ mph in 40 mph zones, he decided to abandon the car on Mercy Street by a bank, York Daily Record reported citing the affidavit for probable cause.

Harvard was found hiding in a dumpster behind Mexitaly Brick Oven Brewhouse in the 2400 block of East Market Street, outlets reported.

When police interviewed him and asked him why he was in the dumpster he said, "I hang out in dumpsters all the time,” CBS News reported.

Since 2016, he served approximately two years in jail, and six months of probation — but he clearly did not learn the error of his ways as he has been accused of stealing $1,733.15 worth of merchandise from a Target located at 2251 York Crossing Drive between Apr. 8 and May 8, 2022, West Manchester police said in a release on May 25.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on seven felony counts of retail theft, court records show.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or submit a tip on Crimewatch here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.