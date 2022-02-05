Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Sites

  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Leaked Supreme Court Draft Suggests Roe V Wade Could Be Overturned: Politico Report
Business

Heartbreak Spreads After Popular Central PA Bar Shutters

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Kokomo's Bar and Grill
Kokomo's Bar and Grill Photo Credit: Google Maps

For the better part of a decade, Kokomo's Bar and Grill was a place to go and get away from it all in York County.

Going down to Kokomo's will soon be a thing of the past, as the popular Lewberry bar and grill closed its doors. The restaurant posted the news to Facebook Monday, May 2.

The friendly staff and "good wings" will be missed by many.

"We have always loved the food and the team members at Kokomo’s- it has become a favorite for our family," one person said. "We are so sorry to lose such a great establishment. Best wings around!"

"As someone relatively new to the area, this is so sad to hear," another said. "The times I have been able to make it up were nothing short of wonderful. It was one of my favorite places to get wings."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.