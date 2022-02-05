Heartbreak Spreads After Popular Central PA Bar Shutters

For the better part of a decade, Kokomo's Bar and Grill was a place to go and get away from it all in York County.

Going down to Kokomo's will soon be a thing of the past, as the popular Lewberry bar and grill closed its doors. The restaurant posted the news to Facebook Monday, May 2.

The friendly staff and "good wings" will be missed by many.

"We have always loved the food and the team members at Kokomo’s- it has become a favorite for our family," one person said. "We are so sorry to lose such a great establishment. Best wings around!"

"As someone relatively new to the area, this is so sad to hear," another said. "The times I have been able to make it up were nothing short of wonderful. It was one of my favorite places to get wings."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.