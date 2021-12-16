Central PA Walmart Temporarily Closes

A central Pennsylvania Walmart is temporarily closed for restocking amid rising cases of COVID-19, according to a statement released by the company.

The company closed its York, Pennsylvania store located at 1000 Town Center Drive on Thursday starting at 2 p.m., according to the release.

The release cites rising COVID-19 cases in the area as the reason it must close, saying, “This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community.”

The store will re-open for customers on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 6 a.m., according to the release.

The company is following "CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission," as stated in the release. The need for vaccinated people to wear masks will be reassessed on a weekly basis, according to the release.

All unvaccinated staff will continue to wear masks, even after transmissions and case counts go down, according to the company.

“Should associates choose to schedule their vaccinations elsewhere, we will provide two hours of paid leave and up to three days paid leave, should they experience an adverse reaction. We are currently offering $150 bonuses for associates who choose to become fully vaccinated and have not previously received the vaccination incentive,” the company says.

The goal of the closure is to keep the public and staff safe and healthy, according to the summation of the release.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.