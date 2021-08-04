Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Fugitive Admits Swiping 94,000 Credit Card Numbers At Michaels Stores In 19 States
Bottoms Up As Harrisburg Gentlemen's Club Savannah's Reopens

Jillian Pikora
Savannah's 1000 Hanna Street.
Photo Credit: Google Maps

After being closed for nearly a year, it's masks on, tops off and bottoms up as Harrisburg Gentlemen's Club Savannah's reopens, according to PennLive.

Easter weekend welcomed both the Easter bunny and another type of bunny when Gov. Tom Wolf's eased COVID-19 restrictions on bar service, entertainment offerings and closing times which allowed adult entertainment venues to reopen.

As the club off Cameron Street reopens, General manager Jillian McClure dominates the strip club scene in the area, as the first club to reopen will clear rules, stating she will require masks on all the dancers both on- and off-stage.

During the restrictions, the club couldn’t charge a $10 cover.

Savannah’s pivoted from teasing customers to entertaining them with another form of pleasure -- televised sports. In August, the club temporarily re-branded itself as a sports bar with over 40 televisions set up in an area they call 'Lion’s Den.'

The dancers work in a similar way to hairdressers at salons, leasing a portion of the space to market their skills. Without champagne and VIP rooms, it was difficult for the 60 dancers McClure employs to earn enough tips and commissions.

Now the club's capacity can swell from 50 percent of the club’s 425-person capacity, up to 75 percent, as PennLive put it.

Plus, the club can return to 2.a.m. closing times rather than 11 p.m.

The club’s new hours will be 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday through Friday and 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

