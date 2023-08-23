Overcast 78°

Big Cat Sighting In York Residential Area Police Warn (Video, Photos)

Two large cats have been spotted in Central Pennsylvania, police warn. 

The two big cats. Photo Credit: Spring Garden Township PD
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The cats were first spotted heading towards Mount Rose Cemetery at 11:35 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Spring Garden Township Police Department. 

They were next seen in a homeowner's yard in the 1100 block of Southern Road at 12:23 p.m. on Aug. 23, according to the release. 

You can view a video of the cats in the player below:

The police simply are warning the public about the large animals.

The specific type of cat was not named. 

No further information was released as of 3:30 p.m.

