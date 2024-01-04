Douglas Edward Frock, a 60-year-old York City native, is accused of attempting to burn down the Burlington Coat Factory located at 420 Town Center Drive, York on Dec. 18, 2023, as detailed by West Manchester police in a release.

He was supposedly drunk at the time of the arson attempt and this was during the store's open business hours.

His motive was not released, so Daily Voice reached out to the court for more information and has yet to hear back as of 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 4.

Following a brief police investigation he was arrested that same day on the following charges:

Felony arson endangering property- reckless endangerment of inhabited buildings.

Misdemeanor disorderly conduct hazardous/physical offense.

Summary dangerous burning.

Summary public drunkenness and similar misconduct.

He was released on his own recognizance following his arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Scott J. Gross at 8 p.m., according to his latest court docket.

Frock has a lengthy criminal record in the county starting with a burglary in Oct. 1987, for which he pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 2 1/2 to 5 years in a State Correctional Facility, his first criminal court docket shows. He then pled guilty and served probation for drug and drinking offenses four times over the years, according to court records. Then he pleaded no contest to terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another in 2018 and returned to an SCI for 283 days, another docket details. He also gave a false identity to police and served probation in 2022, records show.

His preliminary hearing in this arson case is set before Magisterial District Judge Robert A. Herman Jr. at 2 p.m. on Feb. 12.

