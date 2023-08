The fire was reported as active shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2023, by Lower Windsor Township police.

The fire is on Hakes Hollow Road near Craley Road.

The billowing smoke was spotted by township employees who say the fire is at a structure across the street from the Lower Windsor Township building.

There is no word of any injures.

The public has been asked to avoid the area.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.