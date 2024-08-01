Fair 81°

SHARE

50-Foot Crash Off Bridge Along I-81 Hospitalizes Trucker: PennDOT

A tractor-trailer crash into a guardrail on a bridge has sent one person to the hospital on Thursday, Aug. 1, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler told Daily Voice. 

The scene of the tractor-trailer crash into a bridge along Interstate 83 in York County. 

The scene of the tractor-trailer crash into a bridge along Interstate 83 in York County. 

 Photo Credit: PennDOT/511PA
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened on I-83 South at mile marker 9.6 shortly after Exit 10 in Springfield Township in York County around 8:50 a.m., according to PennDOT. 

The tractor-trailer " hit the side of the bridge overpass, went through the guiderail, and [traveled] about 50 feet down an embankment," Schreffler said. 

The trucker was trapped in his trailer but was able to be rescued and taken to a hospital, Schreffler explained. The extent of his injuries is unknown. 

The right lane on I-83 South remained closed in the area as of 9:30 a.m., according to Schreffler and traffic cameras. 

Check back here for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE