50-Foot Crash Off Bridge Along I-81 Hospitalizes Trucker: PennDOT

The crash happened on I-83 South at mile marker 9.6 shortly after Exit 10 in Springfield Township in York County around 8:50 a.m., according to PennDOT.

The tractor-trailer " hit the side of the bridge overpass, went through the guiderail, and [traveled] about 50 feet down an embankment," Schreffler said.

The trucker was trapped in his trailer but was able to be rescued and taken to a hospital, Schreffler explained. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The right lane on I-83 South remained closed in the area as of 9:30 a.m., according to Schreffler and traffic cameras.

