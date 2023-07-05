32-Year-Old Dover Fisherman ID'd Following Drowning: Coroner

Dustin Snook, of Dover Township was found dead in Conewago Creek near the 4200 block of Conewago Road on Tuesday evening, the York County Coroner’s office detailed in a release the following day.

Dustin lived in the 3900 block of Conewago Road and had been fishing in the area when "it is believed that he may have a medical event which lead him to falling in the creek and becoming unresponsive," Coroner Pam Gay stated in the release.

His death was ruled an accidental drowning and was certified by Deputy Coroner Scott Pennewill and Cheif Deputy Coroner Tania Zech at 7:20 p.m. at the scene.

An autopsy will not be performed, but a routine toxicology tests will be conducted, according to Gay.

The Northern York County Regional police are investigating this deadly incident.

This is the second drowning in York County in less than a week. A 71-year-old man was found dead in his Penn Township pool Saturday evening, as Daily Voice previously reported. You can read about the beloved grandfather's death by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.