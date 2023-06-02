Fair 88°

20-Year-Old Stabbed In Back At Popular York Co. Ice Cream Shop: Police

A 20-year-old man was stabbed in the back following an altercation with a 17-year-old, police announced on Friday, June 2, 2023. 

Bobcat Creamery.
Bobcat Creamery. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
The two had been arguing outside Bobcat Creamery located at 117 South Main Street in Manchester Borough around 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, police explained. 

The Creamery has clarified that the altercation happened in the parking lot, not inside the business.

"During the altercation, the 20-year-old was stabbed in the back. The victim refused EMS and was taken to the hospital by family, was treated and released," the police said adding that, "the 17-year-old was questioned and released with charges pending."

The police explained that this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. The police are continuing to investigate this incident. 

