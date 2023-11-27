2 In 'Serious Condition,' After Second Carbon Monoxide Incident In York County: Fire Officials

Hanover Area Fire & Rescue were called to a "carbon monoxide emergency" in the 400 block of Pleasant Street in Hanover Borough at 1:53 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, according to a release by 79 Fire Volunteers.

The crews arrived to find the home "filled with high levels of carbon monoxide and firefighters removed two unconscious victims from inside the residence," fire officials said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital in "serious condition," the officials said.

It was determined that this incident happened because the residents used a gas-powered pressure washer in the basement, according to the release.

The fire officials made the following safety recommendations in the release:

Never use gas-powered equipment inside of your home or any enclosed space, including a garage. This kind of equipment will generate dangerous levels of carbon monoxide, which will quickly overwhelm you. Carbon monoxide is an odorless and colorless silent killer, you will not detect it on your own.At this time of the year, we also commonly see people using gas-powered heaters and generators, which again, must be kept outside of your home and away from open windows. Even partial ventilation, such as opening a door or window, will not prevent a dangerous build up.Additionally, strongly consider having carbon monoxide alarms in your house, to alert you before conditions become dangerous.

The seriousness of this situation cannot be under-emphasized. On Nov. 10, 5-year-old Daniel Esh was found unconscious and later pronounced dead due to carbon monoxide caused by a generator inside of his family's barn in the 5400 block of Prospect Hill Road, North Codorus Township, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Click here to read on full report on Daniel's death due to this so-called silent killer.

