11-Year-Old Found Shot Dead In York County, Coroner Says

An 11-year-old boy was "found unresponsive after an apparent shooting, possibly self-inflicted," on Sunday night, York County Coroner Pam Gay said in a release the following afternoon.

York County Coroner's office exterior.

 Photo Credit: Twitter/York County Coroner's office
Jillian Pikora
Deputy Coroner Scott Pennewell was called to investigate and certify the death in the first block of West Market Street in York around 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 5.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene at 11 p.m., the coroner's release details.

His official cause and manner of death are pending additional investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday at Leigh Valley Hospital. 

More information, including the boy's name, is expected to be released after the autopsy, according to Gay.

Check back here for updates. 

