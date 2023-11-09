Woman Killed In Rollover Crash On Rt 33: Pennsylvania State Police

The woman was driving a 2014 Toyota Scion. when she crashed along Rt 33 between Interstate 78 and the exit to Freemansburg Avenue at mile marker 1.4 in Bethlehem Township, Trooper Nathan Branosky explained.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 8, according to Branosky.

The roadway closed in both directions immediately following the crash but has since reopened, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Bethlehem Township Fire Department assisted at the scene, Branosky detailed.

The crash is being investigated by the PSP Belfast Patrol Unit.

