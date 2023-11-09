Overcast 56°

Woman Killed In Rollover Crash On Rt 33: Pennsylvania State Police

A 40-year-old woman has died following a rollover crash on Route 33 North on Wednesday night, Pennsylvania State Police told Daily Voice.

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle. 

Jillian Pikora
The woman was driving a 2014 Toyota Scion. when she crashed along Rt 33 between Interstate 78 and the exit to  Freemansburg Avenue at mile marker 1.4 in Bethlehem Township, Trooper Nathan Branosky explained.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 8, according to Branosky. 

The roadway closed in both directions immediately following the crash but has since reopened, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. 

Bethlehem Township Fire Department assisted at the scene, Branosky detailed. 

The crash is being investigated by the PSP Belfast Patrol Unit.

