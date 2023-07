It happened on Saratoga Court, around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, authorities said. Two victims told police they were attacked and robbed of their cell phones before the suspect fled in a car.

The suspect is identified as 30-year-old Taylor Marie Llorens, and police say she may be headed to New York City.

An arrest warrant has been issued and anyone with information is asked to call the department at 610-759-2200.

