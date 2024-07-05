Wanted Man Stole Firearm From Poconos Gun Range: Police

Lawrence J. Handlovic, 34, walked into Pocono Pistol at 85 North 1st Street on July 4, said police.

He rented a 9mm Glock handgun, used the indoor shooting range, then fled with the gun through an emergency exit, according to investigators. Handlovic was gone when police arrived but he left behind his driver's license which authorities used to identify him.

Police believe the 34-year-old may be living in the Nazareth area and said he has an active arrest warrant out of Easton.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to submit a tip to Stroud Area Regional Police on Crimewatch.

