Edward Massey Jr. Wanted Of Child Sex Abuse Charges: PSP

State police are looking for Edward J. Massey Jr. 

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers
Troopers said the 49-year-old is wanted on charges of indecent assault on a person under 13, felony corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of a child. 

According to court records, the charges were filed in August 2017. 

Police said Massey is known to frequent Northampton and Monroe counties and has ties to a business in Florida. He is described as 6 feet tall and 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Stroudsburg at 570-619-6800 or submit an anonymous tip through Crimewatch

