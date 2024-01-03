Troopers said the 49-year-old is wanted on charges of indecent assault on a person under 13, felony corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to court records, the charges were filed in August 2017.

Police said Massey is known to frequent Northampton and Monroe counties and has ties to a business in Florida. He is described as 6 feet tall and 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Stroudsburg at 570-619-6800 or submit an anonymous tip through Crimewatch.

