Thirty-nine-year-old Rosalyn Siobal Glass and 16-year-old Rianna Lynn Glass died from "sharp force injuries" by manner of homicide, said Pennsylvania State Police.

Relatives made the grisly discovery just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 at 1106 Railroad Street, troopers have said.

Their killings remain under investigation.

