Victim Named In Deadly Wrong-Way Crash On PA Route 22

John Michael Woodburn of Bethlehem died from multiple blunt force trauma, Coroner Zachary Lysek said. His cause of death was ruled accidental.

State troopers have said a motorist in a red Chevrolet Silverado was headed south in the northbound lane of Route 33 when they drove up an on-ramp from Route 22 around 10:30 a.m.

The driver of the red Chevy was a 58-year-old man from Summit Hill, who was hospitalized along with a 76-year-old Wind Gap man in a black Silverado, state police said Friday.

Woodburn was driving a 1997 Honda Civic and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Route 22's eastbound lanes were shut down most of the day Thursday but reopened around 4:15 p.m.

Anyone who witnessed the red Chevy heading the wrong way, or anyone who has video of the incident, is being asked to call PSP's Bethlehem Station at 610-861-2026.

