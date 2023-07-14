Mostly Cloudy 87°

Victim ID'd In Deadly Northampton House Fire

Authorities have named the 64-year-old man who perished alongside a cat in a house fire in Williams Township on Monday, July 10. 

Donald C. Fey Jr. died of carbon monoxide toxicity and smoke inhalation, and the manner of death was accidental, said Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek in a release. 

Fey was found dead at his home on the 1500 block of Raubsville Road around 8:20 a.m. Monday, Daily Voice reported

The Criminal Investigations Unit of the state police Belfast Station is leading the probe into the fire's cause, troopers have said. 

According to his obituary from Johnson-Walton Funeral Home, Fey was a Phillipsburg, NJ native who was employed as a highway construction worker. 

