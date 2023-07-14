Victim ID'd In Deadly Northampton House Fire

Donald C. Fey Jr. died of carbon monoxide toxicity and smoke inhalation, and the manner of death was accidental, said Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek in a release.

Fey was found dead at his home on the 1500 block of Raubsville Road around 8:20 a.m. Monday, Daily Voice reported.

The Criminal Investigations Unit of the state police Belfast Station is leading the probe into the fire's cause, troopers have said.

According to his obituary from Johnson-Walton Funeral Home, Fey was a Phillipsburg, NJ native who was employed as a highway construction worker.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.