Tributes Pour In For Beloved PA Motorcyclist Killed In Crash At 30

Apgar, of Kunkletown, crashed after losing control of his motorcycle, Fox56 reported, citing the Carbon County Coroner's Office.

Born in Allentown to James A., Jr. and Georgeanne R. (Nelson), Apgar was a 2011 graduate of Palmerton High School and later concluded his studies at Lehigh Carbon Community College in Schnecksville, family members wrote.

Friends and loved ones took to social media this week to memorialize the 30-year-old.

"Today is a hard day because you are loved by a whole town of people," wrote Kaelyn Fonseca on Facebook.

"You were always there to support people during their greatest and lowest moments and knew just how to make people laugh."

Apgar most recently worked as a machinist at Witte in Washington, New Jersey, and was previously employed by PepsiCo and Daniels BMW in Allentown, according to his obit.

A lover of cars and an avid snowboarder, loved ones say Apgar cherished his hot red BMW M3 and found enjoyment as an instructor at Blue Mountain Resort in Palmerton.

He is survived by his loving parents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends, per his obituary. A memorial service in his honor was held on Thursday, June 29.

Click here to read James "Jimmy" A. Apgar's full obituary from Schisler Funeral Homes.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.