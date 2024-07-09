Mostly Cloudy 90°

Louis Nagy Killed In Riding Mower Accident: Norco Coroner

A Bushkill Township groundskeeper died after being pinned under a riding mower on Tuesday morning, according to officials. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Bushkill Twp Police Dept.
Mac Bullock
Louis 'Lou' Nagy, 74 of the 800 Block of Bushkill Center Road, was mowing township property near Albert Ponds Preserve along Albert Road when the fatal accident happened. 

Lou was just starting to cut the grass "along the bank of one of the ponds when the mower tipped over with the operator still on its seat resulting in him being pinned beneath the tractor in the pond," he Northampton County Coroner's Office stated in a release.

A coroner was called to the scene at 10:44 a.m. on July 9. 

His official cause and manner of death are pending further investigation, Coroner Zachary Lysek added. 

