Palmer Twp. Theft From Cars Under Investigation

Police investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a group of burglars in Palmer Township. 

<p>The suspects in the string of thefts in Palmer Twp.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Palmer Twp. Police Department
Authorities say the pictured suspects were responsible for 16 thefts and attempted thefts from vehicles last week. Similar crimes were also reported in Wilson Borough, and detectives say the suspects stole a bike and a vehicle during the same spree. 

Palmer police said they pulled over the suspects during a traffic stop near Division Street and Milford Street last Wednesday, Dec. 13, but all four men fled the car on foot toward Victoria Lane and have not been seen since, Daily Voice reported

Investigators noted that none of the burglarized vehicles showed signs of forced entry and said the cars were likely unlocked. Residents should always keep their vehicles secured during overnight hours, the department said. 

The thefts remain under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dave Lembach at 610-253-5844 ext.1209 or contact dlembach@palmerpd.org

