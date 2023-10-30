Suspect Sought For $11K Theft At Pocono Outlet Mall, Authorities Say

Tamir Hall-Green, 25, is wanted on an arrest warrant for felony retail theft and receiving stolen property, authorities said.

Investigators believe he and an unidentified woman ran out of the North Face Outlet "with several coats and other clothing items" on Tuesday, Oct. 17. They were then seen hopping in a car and fleeing south on Route 611, township police said.

Detectives said North Face staff showed them security footage of Hall-Green and the same woman robbing the shop on three different occasions. Their car has also been linked to other retail thefts, according to police.

In total, store staff said Hall-Green and the woman stole $11,200 in merchandise.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pocono Township Police Department at 570-629-7200 or submit an anonymous tip online.

