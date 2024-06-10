Suspect Found Dead After Standoff In Scranton Home: Police

Authorities said they were called to 1612 Pine Street for reports of arguing and gunfire around 10 a.m. A 27-year-old woman was found with "a gunshot wound to the upper extremity" and taken to Geisinger Community Medical Center, police said.

Her wounds were described as non-life-threatening.

Police learned an armed man was still inside the home and established a perimeter while trying to call the suspect outside, SPD said. A SWAT team was eventually sent in but retreated after being "ambushed by gunfire from the attic," according to police.

"No officers were wounded and no lethal force was used by law enforcement," officials said.

Negotiators then "us(ed) a recorded family member's plea announcement" and deployed "chemical munitions in an attempt to safely have the suspect surrender," authorities said.

Just after 5 p.m., a "tactical robot" found the suspect unresponsive in the attic, police said. He had a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said additional details will be announced at a later date.

