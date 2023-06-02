'So Much Lost And Gone With You:’ Devoted Easton Mom Of 2 Sharlyn Alvarnaz Dies At Age 27

Born in Atlantic City, Sharlyn raised two incredible daughters with her wife, Hope Alvarnaz, whom she married in 2015, her obituary says.

Sharlyn was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and loved hiking, traveling, honing her holiday baking skills, and indulging in crafts that would perhaps become a family business endeavor someday.

“Her wonderful creations were whatever came to her mind,” reads her memorial. “During her free time, she made candles with her wife in the hopes of one day opening their own business.”

Above all, Sharlyn’s was a dedicated mother whose family meant the world to her.

“Her favorite family memories were traveling with her wife and children,” her memorial says.

In addition to her loving wife, Sharlyn is survived by two loving daughters, Kayana and Ocean, two sisters and three brothers, as well as many extended family members and close friends who will cherish her legacy forever.

“To her, family meant everything,” reads her obituary. “She will be truly missed by many.”

Sharlyn’s funeral was held at St. John’s Lutheran Church on 3rd Street in Coplay on Wednesday, May 31.

“Watch over us, so much lost and gone with you,” reads a tribute on Sharlyn’s memorial. “I can’t believe I’ll never hear about the next thing, place or move. RIP beautiful soul.”

