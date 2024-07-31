Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 88°

Shots Fired During 'Ding Dong Ditch' Prank In Lehigh Valley: Police

An Upper Mount Bethel resident fired a gun while being pranked on Tuesday night, July 30, according to state police. 

Pennsylvania State Police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Pennsylvania State Police
Mac Bullock
A group of "juveniles" were reportedly playing "ding dong ditch" on Summerfield Drive around 10:30 p.m., troopers wrote in a release. 

On Wednesday morning, July 31, authorities learned that a homeowner fired a weapon during the incident, state police said. No injuries were reported. 

An investigation is underway and there is "no danger to the public," troopers said. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Belfast at 610-759-6106. 

