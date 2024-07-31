Shots Fired During 'Ding Dong Ditch' Prank In Lehigh Valley: Police

A group of "juveniles" were reportedly playing "ding dong ditch" on Summerfield Drive around 10:30 p.m., troopers wrote in a release.

On Wednesday morning, July 31, authorities learned that a homeowner fired a weapon during the incident, state police said. No injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway and there is "no danger to the public," troopers said. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Belfast at 610-759-6106.

