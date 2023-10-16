Partly Cloudy 54°

Second Driver Dies After Wrong-Way Crash On PA Route 22

A second driver involved in the wrong-way crash on Route 22 in Bethlehem Township early this month has died, according to the Lehigh County Coroner. 

Route 33 near the Route 22 interchange; Pennsylvania State Police
Route 33 near the Route 22 interchange; Pennsylvania State Police Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Pennsylvania State Police
Mac Bullock
Barry W. Fulton, 58, of Summit Hill, passed from multiple blunt force injuries on Sunday, Oct. 5, authorities said. His cause of death was ruled accidental. 

Troopers have said Fulton was in a red Chevrolet heading the wrong way on Route 33 when he drove up an on-ramp from Route 22 on Oct. 5. 

Another driver, 22-year-old John Michael Woodburn of Bethlehem, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 76-year-old driver from Wind Gap was hospitalized along with Fulton. 

State police are investigating the accident. 

