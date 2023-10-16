Second Driver Dies After Wrong-Way Crash On PA Route 22

Barry W. Fulton, 58, of Summit Hill, passed from multiple blunt force injuries on Sunday, Oct. 5, authorities said. His cause of death was ruled accidental.

Troopers have said Fulton was in a red Chevrolet heading the wrong way on Route 33 when he drove up an on-ramp from Route 22 on Oct. 5.

Another driver, 22-year-old John Michael Woodburn of Bethlehem, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 76-year-old driver from Wind Gap was hospitalized along with Fulton.

State police are investigating the accident.

