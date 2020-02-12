NEW RANKINGS: Website Runs Down Top Public High Schools In Northampton County

We’ve seen some of the best places to live in Pennsylvania, but what about the best areas for public schools?

Niche.com graded every school across the U.S. based on a "rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education," it said.

According to the newly-released set of rankings, the top public high school in Northampton County is the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts in Bethlehem.

Here are the other top-rated public high schools in Northampton County, according to Niche.com. State test scores, college readiness, graduation rates and teacher quality were among the factors used in determining the rankings.

Northampton County High Schools:

1. Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts

2. Nazareth Area High School

3. Wilson Area High School

4. Saucon Valley Senior High School

5. Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School

6. Liberty High School

7. Easton Area High School

8. Freedom High School

9. Northampton Area High School

10. Pen Argyl Area High School

