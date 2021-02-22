Knife-Wielding Man Invades Home On Lafayette College Property

A man wielding a knife invaded a home on Lafayette College property in Easton early Monday morning, reports say.

The intruder was wearing shorts and a t-shirt when he fled a home on the 400 block of McCartney Street shortly before 4 a.m., LehighValleyLive reports citing college President Alison Byerly.

The college’s alarm system made the loudspeaker announcement around 4:30 a.m. after the initial investigation, which was assisted by Easton Police, the report says.

No injuries had been reported initially following the incident, the outlet said.

Click here for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.