Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Breaking News: 17-Year-Old Gunman In Deadly Bowling Alley Shooting Surrenders, DA Says
Knife-Wielding Man Invades Home On Lafayette College Property

Valerie Musson
400 block of McCartney Street in Easton
400 block of McCartney Street in Easton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man wielding a knife invaded a home on Lafayette College property in Easton early Monday morning, reports say.

The intruder was wearing shorts and a t-shirt when he fled a home on the 400 block of McCartney Street shortly before 4 a.m., LehighValleyLive reports citing college President Alison Byerly.

The college’s alarm system made the loudspeaker announcement around 4:30 a.m. after the initial investigation, which was assisted by Easton Police, the report says.

No injuries had been reported initially following the incident, the outlet said.

Click here for more.

