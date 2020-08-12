COVID-19: Easton Schools To Go Remote Until January

A Northampton County school district will be switching to remote learning later this month.

The Easton Area School District will operate on a hybrid schedule until Dec. 21, when schools will switch to online learning until at least Jan. 19, according to the letter from Superintendent David Piperato.

“Due to the ongoing rise in cases, the number of staff and students currently quarantined and in an attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we have proactively decided to adjust our school calendar accordingly,” said Piperato in the letter.

Piperato said the district is following new, stricter guidelines set by the state health and education departments, which dictate when schools should be closed down contingent upon the number of cases in each school.

Piperato encouraged parents and members of the community to be adaptable and flexible during this difficult time.

“We understand that there is no perfect answer to this situation, whether locally or nationally,” wrote Piperato.

“We will continue to follow the guidance of our local health experts, with whom we regularly meet, and allow the science to guide our decision-making process."

Click here for further instruction from Piperato.

